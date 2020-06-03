Unskilled workers make major chunk of migrants mapped in UP

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The four back-to-back lockdowns have thrown the lives of the working class, especially the unskilled labourers out of gear. Construction workers, painters, carpenters, tailors, drivers, Agriculture labourers, plumbers and cooks have suffered the most during the difficult times witnessing lockdown.

However, as per the official date, unskilled labourers have made a major chunk of migrants mapped so far in Uttar Pradesh. So far, around 30 lakh migrant workers have returned to the state and the process of mapping is still going on.

As per the data available till June 2, around 23.58 lakh migrants have been mapped and registered by the revenue department. This chunk of 23.58 lakh comprises of maximum 16.67 lakh unskilled labourers who have returned to their native places in a huff, distressed and penniless. They are followed by 2.26 lakh construction workers.

The Yogi Adityanath government is subjecting the migrants to skill profiling for being accommodated in different categories of jobs. They are being skill mapped across 94 different categories.

Besides, if any migrant has skill related to some other field which doesn’t figure among the 94 categories, then it is notified as ‘others’. In this category, around 2.19 lakh migrants have been registered and mapped till June 2.

As per the official sources, of the 23.58 lakh migrants mapped so far, around 18.19 lakh have shown interest in doing a job. The rest - 5.37 lakh - have not shown any interest in employment. Of the 5.37 lakh, 4.83 lakh are unskilled workers who may return to their places of work after the restrictions are lifted completely.

Now, as construction activities are picking up with the gradual opening of the market and factories, the demand for workers is rising in the state.

There is a huge demand for workers in real estate sector especially in and around NCR. As per the sources, many real estate players are facing the paucity of labourers as they have returned to their native places in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.