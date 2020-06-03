STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand extends quarantine period to 21 days for returnees of 75 worst-hit cities

Delhi, Noida, Agra, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Chennai and Hyderabad are among the 75 cities identified as the worst-hit by COVID-19.

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: In a bid to tackle the rise in coronavirus numbers, the Uttarakhand authorities on Wednesday extended the quarantine period to 21 days for those returning from the country's 75 worst-hit cities.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, people returning from the 75 highly infected cities will be quarantined at an institutional facility for a week.

Thereafter, they will be home quarantined for 14 days.

The order applies to everyone coming from these cities regardless of the mode of transportation they use.

However, people coming from other cities will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine as earlier, the order said.

People can either avail government facilities for free or institutional facilities at hotels on payment basis, it said.

No permit will be needed for the inter-district movement of people in orange and green zones.

This facility will not be allowed in the red zone, the order said.

However, everyone will have to give personal details on the web portal concerned before moving out of their districts, it said.

Coronavirus

