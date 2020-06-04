STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre has taken serious note of killing of elephant in Kerala: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

Kerala Forest Minister K Raju assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in the killing of the pregnant elephant in the state.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday informed that the Centre has taken a very serious note of the killing of an elephant in Kerala and also assured an investigation into the incident to nab the culprits.

"Central Government has taken a very serious note of the killing of an elephant in Mallapuram, #Kerala. We will not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprit(s). This is not an Indian culture to feed fire crackers and kill," Javadekar tweeted.

Earlier, Kerala Forest Minister K Raju assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in the killing of the pregnant elephant in the state and also clarified that the incident had taken place in Palakkad, and not Malappuram.

The elephant had died on May 27 after she ate the pineapple stuffed with crackers and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

The elephant was seen standing in the river with her mouth and trunk in the water for some relief from the pain after the explosive-filled fruit exploded in her mouth.

