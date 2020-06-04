STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh CM suspends rape-accused IAS officer

On Wednesday, an FIR was registered against IAS officer Janak Prasad Pathak for allegedly raping the woman during his tenure as Janjgir-Champa collector last month.

Published: 04th June 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday issued orders to suspend an IAS officer accused of raping a 33-year-old woman in Janjgir- Champa district of the state, officials said.

The chief minister also ordered that a high-level committee be formed to investigate the case, they said.

On Wednesday, an FIR was registered against IAS officer Janak Prasad Pathak for allegedly raping the woman during his tenure as Janjgir-Champa collector last month.

"Taking serious congnisance of the allegations against the officer, the chief minister has directed Chief Secretary R P Mandal to suspend him with immediate effect and get the matter probed by a high-level committee," an official statement here said.

Pathak was transferred as Director of Land Records in Raipur from Janjgir-Champa on May 26 this year.

In her complaint to Janjgir-Champa Superintendent of Police Parul Mathur on Wednesday, the woman alleged that on May 15 this year, the officer, then collector of the district, sexually exploited her on the collectorate premises by threatening to sack her husband, a government employee, a police official said.

The accused also sent obscene messages to her, she alleged in her complaint, and provided screenshots of the messages from her mobile phone to the police, he said.

The case was registered against Pathak under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 B (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Indian

    Reverse feedback mechanism in APAR should be launched this year. Often senior exploit juniors by threatening to ruin APAR. It's a British type one sided slavery scenario.
    1 day ago reply

  • Shantanu
    Totally fake case to take revenge from the officer. These and SC/ST Atrocities cases are pretty common here in CG.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp