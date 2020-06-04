STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Assam records highest single-day spike in positive cases; tally reaches 1,830

Breaching the 1,600, 1,700 and 1,800 marks in a single day, the state reached the total of 1,830 cases by recording 158 new ones in the evening, 51 in the afternoon and 60 in the morning.

Published: 04th June 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants wait in queues to receive rice being distributed by the Kamrup administration outside the Guwahati Railway Station during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Guwahti Wednesday June 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: With a single-day record of 269 cases, Assam's COVID-19 tally crossed the 1,800-mark on Wednesday, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Breaching the 1,600, 1,700 and 1,800 marks in a single day, the state reached the total of 1,830 cases by recording 158 new ones in the evening, 51 in the afternoon and 60 in the morning, he added.

Among the 158 new cases reported in the evening, there are two air travellers, 59 are from Dhubri, 30 from Dima Hasao, 20 from Hojai, 14 each from Nagaon and Biswanath, 10 from Dibrugarh, three from Kamrup, two each from Karimganj and Udalguri, one each from Cachar and Lakhimpur, Sarma said.

Of the 51 cases reported in the afternoon, 28 are from Dhubri, 13 from Darrang, five from Karimganj, three from Sonitpur and two from Lakhimpur.

Of the 60 new cases reported in the morning, 38 are from Dhubri, 18 from Golaghat and four from Nagaon, he added.

Dhubri recorded the highest number of 125 cases during the day and was followed by Dima Hasao (30), Hojai (20), Golaghat and Nagaon (18 each), Bishwanath (14), Darrang (13), Dibrugarh (10), Karimganj (seven), Kamrup, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur (three each), Udalguri (two) and Cachar (one).

Meanwhile, 76 patients were cured and released from various hospitals, taking the number of discharged patients in the state to 413.

Thirty-nine patients were released from Sonapur Civil Hospital, 10 from Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital, seven from Dima Hasao Civil Hospital, five each from Lakhimpur Civil Hospital and Golaghat Civil Hospital, four from Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, three from Jorhat Medical College Hospital, two from Silchar Medical College Hospital and one from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital.

Of the 1,830 cases, 1,410 are active, while 413 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, four persons have died and three have migrated out of the state, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the third flight under the Vande Bharat Mission was scheduled to arrive at the Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport from Ukraine's Kiev past midnight, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said.

A repatriation flight from Russia, carrying 37 passengers, arrived past midnight and another from Kuwait with 155 passengers arrived on May 29.

Thirty of these air travellers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Altogether 66 air passengers have tested positive for the disease so far in the state since flight operations resumed on May 25.

Assam has recorded a steep increase in the number of COVID-19 cases since inter-state movement began, but with increased testing facilities, the state government's aim now is for reduced institutional quarantine and increased home quarantine.

Assam has so far tested 1,26,726 samples for COVID-19 with 1,830 testing positive, 1,17,650 negative and the remaining results awaited, according to the daily bulletin of the state Health and Family Welfare department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Assam Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp