STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cyclone Nisarga weakens, likely to enter Madhya Pradesh from south: IMD 

The severe cyclonic storm had hit the Maharashtra coast near Alibaug in Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon.

Published: 04th June 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

RAIN CLOUDS

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Cyclone Nisarga, which weakened into a low pressure area, is likely to enter Madhya Pradesh by Thursday evening from the southern parts of the state, instead of the western parts as predicted earlier, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The severe cyclonic storm had hit the Maharashtra coast near Alibaug in Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon.

IMD officials said that the cyclone has weakened into a cyclonic storm before entering Madhya Pradesh from neighbouring Maharashtra, and is likely to lose its intensity further.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE UPDATES ON CYCLONE NISARGA

As a result of the cyclone, parts of Madhya Pradesh received rainfall from Wednesday and the showers are likely to continue on Thursday as well, they said.

Talking to PTI, IMD's senior scientist Vedprakash Singh Chandel said, "Our earlier forecast was that Nisarga could enter Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra between 7 am and 11 am on Thursday from Khandwa, Khargone and Burhanpur. But now this cyclone has lost its intensity and weakened into a low pressure area."

"In the changing weather conditions, there is a possibility that Nisarga may enter Madhya Pradesh from its southern parts like Betul, Chhindwara and Seoni around 7 pm on Thursday," he said.

According to the forecast, the cyclone is likely to have an impact in the areas under Narmadapuram, Bhopal, Sagar, Rewa, Jabalpur and Shahdol divisions in the coming hours.

The meteorologist said that in the 24 hours that ended 8.30 am on Thursday, the places that recorded maximum rainfall include Segaon (136 mm), Khandwa (132 mm), Sendhwa (104 mm), Niwali (102 mm), Sonkatch (100 mm), Bhainsdehi (95.4 mm) and Amarpur (94 mm).

The state government has put the administration on alert and told the authorities to be prepared to deal with the situation.

In some districts, including Indore, citizens were urged to remain indoors.

Several parts of MP have been getting showers since Wednesday night, which has brought relief from the sweltering heat.

Barring parts of Gwalior and Chambal divisions, rainfall occurred in almost entire MP as an effect of cyclone Nisarga, said G D Mishra, senior meteorologist with IMDs Bhopal office.

"Rains lashed 46 districts out of the total 52 districts in MP," he said.

According to the forecast for western parts of the state, heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is most likely to occur at isolated places in next 24 hours.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in eastern MP, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Nisarga Madhya Pradesh IMD cyclonic storm Maharashtra cyclone
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp