Digital India prepared for Covid-19, says BJP chief JP Nadda

The five-day long sessions were conducted by NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar, member VK Paul, BJP vice-presidents Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, BJ Panda and other senior officials.

BJP president JP Nadda (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP chief JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the government’s digital push had prepared the country to deal with the challenges posed by the Covid-19 outbreak. He said that while the Opposition had opposed Aadhar seeding of bank accounts, the government was able to transfer cash in response to Covid-19 challenges in quick time because of Digital India campaign.

“Since 2014, the NDA government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi sought to bring the poor under the ambit of banking through the Jan Dhan campaign. The Opposition sought to put roadblocks, but the Centre was able to transfer cash to mitigate hardship caused by Covid-19 because of the steps taken for digital India,” said Nadda, while addressing the concluding session of the online course on good governance by the party’s think-tank Public Policy Research Centre.

The five-day long sessions were conducted by NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar, member VK Paul, BJP vice-presidents Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, BJ Panda and other senior officials. “From time to time by self-introspection, we made sure that the government should be more participative in policy-making and bringing reforms, rule of law should be implemented, and there should be transparency and responsiveness to issues raised by the public at large,” added Nadda.

