Fight against virus far from over, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

The Chief Minister said that with the cooperation from everyone, Punjab has been successful in controlling the spread of the virus to a great extent.

Published: 04th June 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday ask everyone to tread with cautioned as the fight against the coronavirus is far from over and advised all to take precautions.

"As of 3rd June, Punjab has a total of 300 active cases out of 2,376 patients that have tested positive so far," the Chief Minister informed in a tweet.

"Yesterday, 34 patients tested positive and 12 patients recovered of Covid19. Our fight is far from over and I want you all to join Mission Fateh by taking full precautions," he added.

As part of the state's battle against Covid-19, Amarinder Singh on Tuesday launched the Mission Fateh song featuring Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Gurdass Maan and Harbhajan Singh, besides a star-studded line up of personalities from sports and Punjabi cinema.

Urging everyone to come forward and complement the state's efforts to save precious lives by disseminating information about the preventive measures, the Chief Minister said that with the cooperation from everyone, Punjab has been successful in controlling the spread of the virus to a great extent.

The song, which also features local boy Sonu Sood alongside Punjab Police poster boy ASI Harjit Singh and TikTok sensation Noor, has been sung by Punjabi music director and singer B. Praak.

The song is a unique initiative to give the message of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks while going out and washing hands regularly to achieve Fateh, or victory, over the pandemic.

TAGS
Punjab Amarinder Singh coronavirus
Coronavirus

