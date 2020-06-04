Guwahati diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Hair dressers relieved after lockdown relaxation

Smiles returned on the faces of hair dressers in Guwahati as the Assam government allowed them to open their outlets from June 1. However, they had been asked to restrict their service to only trimming of hair. They had been also asked to wear masks and hand gloves and ensure frequent sanitization. There was an uncertainty on the reopening of salons and beauty parlours as a barber in Guwahati had tested Covid positive during the lockdown.

NGO feeds the poor for two months

The Khalsa Centre North East (KCNE), an NGO in Guwahati, that fed the poor all throughout the Covid lockdown was the Khalsa Centre North East (KCNE). The KCNE had marked the completion of its two months of non-stop “fight against hunger” by celebrating Eid with slum dwellers in three localities of Kamrup (Metro) district. The Eid menu included vegetable pulao, kheer and kabli chana distributed to people in Muslim-majority localities. KCNE chairman Capt PP Singh said women and children also joined them in feeding the poor. Dr. Ashma Begum, a social worker, and Sobhana Chaudhury, a journalist, chose to observe their Eid by joining the KCNE and serving the needy. In 60 days of the lockdown, the KCNE had reached out to over 2.6 lakh people in over 70 localities.

IIT-Guwahati’s innovative solutions

The IIT-Guwahati is developing innovative solutions to address sanitation and precaution concerns amid the Covid pandemic with a set of affordable, innovative products. It has developed a low-cost heat-based sanitizer trunk, injection mould for mass manufacturing of face shield, disinfectant tunnel, universal foot operated hand sanitization system, high-grade quality of face shields etc. “The institute is pushing the limits and thriving hard to serve the nation by developing innovative and affordable products, which is in line with PM’s call for making India self-reliant,” the IIT-Guwahati said.

Six held for disrupting Assam CM’s convoy

The Guwahati police arrested six people the other day after two cars which they were travelling in had tried to disrupt the convoy of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal by breaking traffic signal. Immediately after the incident at ABC locality, the accused had tried to flee but the CM’s escorts managed to intercept one vehicle. The other was traced soon after, about 2 km away. The six accused included two women. Four of them were later granted bail. One of the accused is the owner of a bar. Sonowal was travelling to his official residence at Brahmaputra Guest House when the incident occurred. The CM is protected by a team of NSG commandos.

