IMCT to reach West Bengal today to assess damage caused by Cyclone Amphan

NEW DELHI: The Home Ministry has formed an Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to visit West Bengal for assessment of the damage caused by cyclone 'Amphan'. The state has classified them as "state guests" during their visit.

The team will have seven members headed by Joint Secretary, MHA Anuj Sharma.

Other officers are from Ministry of Jal Shakti, Power Ministry, Road and Highways, Department of Fisheries.

The team will arrive today and will visit South and North 24 Parganas during its two days visit.

Meanwhile, a five-member IMCT which will assess the damage caused due to Cyclone Amphan in Odisha reached Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Amphan made landfall in the coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20 and left a trail of devastation in its wake.