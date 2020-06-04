India condemns defacement of Buddhist carvings in PoK

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday condemned the vandalism and destruction of Buddhist carvings in Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). “We have conveyed our strong concern at reports of vandalism, defacement and destruction of invaluable Indian Buddhist heritage located in socalled Gilgit-Baltistan area of the Indian territory under illegal and forcible occupation of Pakistan,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, adding that Pakistan was trampling the rights of people in the region.

The reaction from the MEA came after reports surfaced on social media that Buddhist carvings from 800 AD were damaged by unknown persons in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of PoK. Pictures on social media showed slogans and Pakistani flags painted fresh on the rock carvings.

“Egregious activities of this nature which display contempt for the ancient civilisational and cultural heritage, are highly condemnable,” Srivastava said. The Indian government has sought access for its experts to “restore the restore and preserve this invaluable archaeological heritage.” The MEA spokesperson also called for Pakistan to immediately vacate all illegally occupied territories and end the violation of political, economic and cultural rights of the people of the region.