India records highest single-day spike of 9,304 COVID-19 cases, 260 deaths

According to the ICMR, 1,39,485 samples were tested in the last 24 hours whereas 42,42,718 samples have been tested till date.

Published: 04th June 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Medical staff conducting SWAB test to the pssengers at Renigunta railway station on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Medical staff conducting SWAB test to the pssengers at Renigunta railway station on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday witnessed a record single-day spike of 9,304 coronavirus cases taking the country's tally to 2,16,919, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The ministry informed that 260 more deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,16,919 including 1,06,737 active cases, 1,04,107 cured/discharged/migrated and 6,075 deaths.

Maharashtra has so far reported 74,860 cases, more than any other state in the country.

In Tamil Nadu, 25,872 cases have been detected so far while Delhi has reported 23,645 coronavirus cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,39,485 samples were tested in the last 24 hours whereas 42,42,718 samples have been tested till date.

Coronavirus

