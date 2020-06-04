STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Railways refunds Rs 1885 crore to passengers who booked tickets during lockdown 

The Indian Railways had suspended its regular passenger train services during the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus in India.

Passengers buy railway tickets from the counters at Bhubaneswar railway station after the authorities eased restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 22 2020.

Passengers buy railway tickets from the counters at Bhubaneswar railway station after the authorities eased restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 22 2020. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The railways said it has refunded Rs 1,885 crore to passengers who booked tickets during the lockdown period and whose tickets were cancelled.

"As the trains were cancelled en masse, the railways faced the challenge to return a huge amount of money towards refund to the rail passengers.

 "The railways has successfully refunded Rs 1885 crore towards cancellation of tickets to passengers during the period March 21 to May 31 on tickets booked through the online mode," the railways said.

The entire cost of the ticket purchased has been refunded, it said.

The money has been transferred in the account from where the payment was earlier made at the time of the booking of the ticket.

Due to the initiative taken by the national transporter, the passengers got their refund in time and did not face the inconvenience of visiting a PRS counter for collecting their amount, it added.

