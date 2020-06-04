STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Inhuman conditions at quarantine centres behind spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengal: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Chowdhury said that the situation is so bad that if a normal person is quarantined at a centre, he or she is bound to get infected.

Published: 04th June 2020 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged on Thursday that most of the quarantine centres in West Bengal do not have proper facilities, which is the cause behind the recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

He claimed that due to the "unhealthy and inhuman" living conditions, incidents of people running away from quarantine centres have come to light.

"In the last few days, there have been reports of people running away from quarantine centres, complaining about unhealthy and inhuman living conditions.

The situation is so bad that if a normal person is quarantined at a centre, he or she is bound to get infected," Chowdhury, an MP from Murshidabad district, said.

The state government, during the last two months of lockdown, should have taken measures to set up more quarantine centres and firm up the facilities there, he said.

"But it did just the opposite. It kept on doing politics on the issue of migrant labourers. Initially, it was hesitant to bring them back and now, when they were forced, they have just left them to fend for themselves," he said.

The situation is so bad that due to the poor facilities at the quarantine centres, the number of positive cases is rising in the state, the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha said.

His comments come in the backdrop of the state witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last few days with over 1,600 detections since May 31.

Several incidents of people running away from quarantine centres have been reported from Birbhum, South 24 Parganas, Malda and Murshidabad districts as the migrant labourers lodged there complain of a "lack of proper facilities".

Referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement that over 8.5 lakh migrants workers have returned to the state, Chowdhury said the "figures only reflect the grave situation of unemployment in the state".

The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has failed to create job opportunities and that is why lakhs of people have to go out of the state in search of livelihoods, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury COVID-19 quarantine centres
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp