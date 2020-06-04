STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan fights coronavirus, discharged from hospital

The senior Congress leader and ex-chief minister was the second cabinet member after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was infected by COVID-19 in April

Published: 04th June 2020 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, who was afflicted by COVID-19, has been cured and discharged from hospital, here on Thursday, a party official said.

The senior Congress leader and ex-chief minister was detected COVID-19 positive, but asymptomatic, on May 24 at his native place Nanded and shifted to a private hospital in Mumbai the following day.

After completing the treatment, Chavan was given a discharge by the hospital here on Thursday afternoon but he will remain at home for further quarantine as per the treatment protocols.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UDPATES

He was the second cabinet member after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was infected by COVID-19 in April, sending shock waves in political circles and the ruling Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance government.

Awhad spent a stint in home quarantine, but later was shifted to a hospital for full treatment and after discharge was again isolated at his house before he resumed his ministerial responsibilities late in May.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Ashok Chavan
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp