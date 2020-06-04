STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Night curfew during lockdown relaxed in West Bengal

The relaxation in the night curfew hours will take effect from June 4, the order issued by state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said.

Published: 04th June 2020

howrah railway station

A family waits outside Howrah Station to board a special train for Patna during ongoing fifth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government Thursday issued an order relaxing the night curfew hours and strictly prohibiting movement of individuals between 9 pm and 5 am except for essential activities in view of the lockdown.

The relaxation in the night curfew hours will take effect from June 4, the order issued by state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said.

"Night curfew will continue but the timings have been relaxed to 9pm to 5am from the earlier 7pm to 7am," a senior official said.

The state government had extended the lockdown till June 15 in the fifth phase with a number of relaxations and conditions and opened up activities for socio-economic revival.

