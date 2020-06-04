STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No hike in school fees by private schools in Chandigarh

In a relief to parents, the Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday issued orders that private schools in Union Territory cannot increase fees for the year 2020-21.

Published: 04th June 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Education fees, School fees

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a relief to parents, the Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday issued orders that private schools in Union Territory cannot increase fees for the year 2020-21. If they wanted to hike the fees, the administration said, the schools will have to take approval.

The government order noted that the District Education Officer had received several complaints from the parents of school children that schools are collecting extra charges in the name of tuition fee and also have increased tuition fee substantially despite the enactment of a fee regulation Act. “...most of the private schools have not complied with the said provisions of the Act and, therefore, the exact financial status of the most of the schools could not be ascertained,” the UT administration said in its order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
School fees chandigarh school fees
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp