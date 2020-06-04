No hike in school fees by private schools in Chandigarh

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a relief to parents, the Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday issued orders that private schools in Union Territory cannot increase fees for the year 2020-21. If they wanted to hike the fees, the administration said, the schools will have to take approval.

The government order noted that the District Education Officer had received several complaints from the parents of school children that schools are collecting extra charges in the name of tuition fee and also have increased tuition fee substantially despite the enactment of a fee regulation Act. “...most of the private schools have not complied with the said provisions of the Act and, therefore, the exact financial status of the most of the schools could not be ascertained,” the UT administration said in its order.