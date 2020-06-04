STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unlock: Haryana government to reopen schools in July

Meanwhile, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) announced that Class 10 results will be declared on June 8.

By IANS

CHANDIGARH:  Haryana has decided to start teaching in schools in July and in colleges and universities in August, state Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said.

"We will reopen schools in a phased manner by starting teaching work for Classes 10, 11 and 12 from July 1, for Classes VI, VII, VIII and IX after 15 days and for the primary classes in August," he said.

"The classes will be held in shifts so that half the students of a class attend the first shift and the rest come in the second. We are yet to decide on the timings of the shifts," he added.

Meanwhile, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) announced that Class 10 results will be declared on June 8.

Its Chairman Jagbir Singh said Class 12 students will have to appear for their pending exams from July 1 to July 15.

Coronavirus

