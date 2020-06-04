Uttarakhand announces Rs 1 lakh compensation for deaths due to COVID-19

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday announced Rs 1 lakh compensation for kin of people who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The amount will also be paid if there are any fatalities in future.

"We are committed to fighting this epidemic but we also need to take care of people and families who lost their lives due to the fatal infection. My government is doing everything to check the spread. I urge to the people too to follow safety norms, " said the CM.

As of Thursday, the number of cases in Uttarakhand stands at 1145 with 8 deaths.

The CM after chairing a virtual meeting with state government officials instructed them to ensure strict compliance of the union ministry of home affairs guidelines for containment zones.

The CM also directed the officials to create awareness among people about the necessity of using masks and social distancing.

Rawat, while reviewing the COVID-19 situation, asked the district magistrates of all 13 districts to do infrastructure and logistic gap analysis in their respective districts.

In April this year, the state government announced a compensation of Rs 10 Lakhs each to the next of the kin of the government officials, government employees and all 'Corona Warriors' who may lose their lives while carrying out their duties during Covid-19 epidemic.