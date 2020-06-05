STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Arunachal district bordering China cut-off due to flood

Expressing serious concern over the incident, state Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona, who represents the district, has urged the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to restore the bridge on war footing.

Published: 05th June 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Rain

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Road connectivity to the remote Shi-Yomi district in Arunachal Pradesh snapped after a bridge was washed away in the floods triggered by incessant rains over the last couple of days, officials said on Friday.

Shi-Yomi district, bordering China, was cut-off from the rest of the country after the RCC bridge (reinforced cement concrete) near Yapik village on the Aalo-Mechuka Road was washed away on Wednesday night, they said.

Transportation of people and essential commodities to the remote district would be badly affected as it is likely to take days to restore the bridge, the officials said, adding that people travelling between Mechuka and Aalo were also left stranded.

Expressing serious concern over the incident, state Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona, who represents the district, has urged the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to restore the bridge on war footing.

In a letter to the chief engineer of Project Brahmank of the BRO based at Pasighat in East Siang district, the speaker said the Aalo-Mechuka Road "is the key and strategic road for movement of people, transportation of essential commodities, life-saving drugs, construction material, and movement of defence personnel in the entire Shi-Yomi district".

He said that owing to the inclement weather, supply of essential items and evacuation of emergency patients through sorties would also not be possible.

The bridge is required to be constructed on war footing to restore the connectivity and to mitigate the problems, Sona said, urging the BRO chief engineer to take immediate action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shi-Yomi district Arunachal Pradesh Flood Arunachal Pradesh flood Chinese border
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp