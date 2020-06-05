Bikers chase car of Indian diplomat Gaurav Ahluwalia in Pakistan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after India expelled two officials of the Pakistan High Commission over charges of espionage, a video showing the Indian Charge de Affaires in Pakistan being chased by men, allegedly ISI agents, on bikes has surfaced.

The video, which is doing the rounds on social media, shows the car of Indian Charge de Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia being tailed by men wearing helmets on a bike on May 31. The men in bike chasing Ahluwalia are alleged to be agents of Pakistan spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence.

Later, a government source said follow-up action would be taken as per established rules. “The matter of harassment of Indian personnel and obstruction in discharge of their normal functioning is being taken up through established diplomatic channel,” the source said.

This latest video assumes significance as two officials of Pakistan High Commission — Tahir Hussain and Abid Khan — were apprehended by the Delhi Police and Military Intelligence in a joint operation at Karol Bagh on charges of espionage on Sunday.