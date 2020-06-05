COVID-19 cases surge in Agra amid Unlock 1

By IANS

AGRA: After almost a fortnight, the number of Covid-19 cases in Agra breached single digits, reporting 13 new cases and two deaths, Health department officials said. Early reports suggest the infection has begun spreading in rural pockets.

With the toll now at 47, medical practitioners fear there could be a fresh spurt in numbers as the first phase of unlocking continues with people thronging the narrow bazaars and lanes violating the social distancing norms.

In the busy streets of the old city, a large number of people were seen neither wearing the masks nor maintaining social distancing as required.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district is 937. District Magistrate P.N. Singh said the number of discharged after recovery was 802. The sample size tested so far was 14,250.

After the senior neuro-surgeon reported positive on Wednesday, another doctor couple running a nursing home in the Vijay Nagar colony area, was admitted to Medanta, for treatment.

The city's medical fraternity is clearly under stress. Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar said there was now greater need to be careful. All district magistrates have been told to up the vigil and strictly enforce the guidelines and SOPs.