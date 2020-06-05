India records another highest single-day spike with 9,851 fresh Covid-19 cases

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the daily Covid-19 cases breached the 9,000-mark in India, the country saw yet another high in the overnight spike of cases with record 9,851 infected patients detected within a day.

The country also saw 273 new infection-related deaths registered on Thursday and the number of total deaths stood at 6,348 on Friday morning.

India now has 1,10,960 active cases while 1,09,462 patients have been announced as “cured”. The number of overall confirmed cases is 2,26,770.

The country is, worryingly, registering a gradual growth in disease incidents per million which stands at over 157. Just a few days ago, this number was around 110.

Most of the country’s Covid-19 cases—1,48,637—are from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Gujarat.

In Maharashtra, the situation is particularly worrying as the state has more than 41,000 cases including 2,170 deaths. The state recorded 123 deaths in the last 24 hours.

In Tamil Nadu, which has the second-highest, 27,256 cases, 1,384 fresh cases were registered on Thursday.

In Delhi, where the handling of Covid-19 situation has drawn national attention first due to misleading reporting of deaths and now due to controversial decision not to test anyone asymptomatic, 44 new infection-related deaths were recorded in a day.

In the capital state, the death rate per million continues to be the highest in the country and now stands at above 20.

In states where the disease is spreading fast, the test positivity rate is also surging rapidly, an analysis by the National Institute of Epidemiology under the Indian Council of Medical Research has shown.

In Maharashtra, the average test positivity rate in the last one week has been over 20 per cent while in Delhi this figure is above 18 per cent.

In Madhya Pradesh and Punjab on the other hand, the test positivity rate has come down in the last seven days as compared to figures earlier, indicating that the proportion of people testing positive has gone down significantly.