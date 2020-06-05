STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India records another highest single-day spike with 9,851 fresh Covid-19 cases

In Maharashtra, the situation is particularly worrying as the state has more than 41,000 cases including 2,170 deaths. The state recorded 123 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Published: 05th June 2020 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

A medical worker in PPE gear outside the Covid-19 ward at LNPJ hospital in Delhi

A medical worker in PPE gear outside the Covid-19 ward at LNPJ hospital in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the daily Covid-19 cases breached the 9,000-mark in India, the country saw yet another high in the overnight spike of cases with record 9,851 infected patients detected within a day.

The country also saw 273 new infection-related deaths registered on Thursday and the number of total deaths stood at 6,348 on Friday morning.

India now has 1,10,960 active cases while 1,09,462 patients have been announced as “cured”. The number of overall confirmed cases is 2,26,770.

The country is, worryingly, registering a gradual growth in disease incidents per million which stands at over 157. Just a few days ago, this number was around 110.

Most of the country’s Covid-19 cases—1,48,637—are from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Gujarat.

In Maharashtra, the situation is particularly worrying as the state has more than 41,000 cases including 2,170 deaths. The state recorded 123 deaths in the last 24 hours.

In Tamil Nadu, which has the second-highest, 27,256 cases, 1,384 fresh cases were registered on Thursday.

In Delhi, where the handling of Covid-19 situation has drawn national attention first due to misleading reporting of deaths and now due to controversial decision not to test anyone asymptomatic, 44 new infection-related deaths were recorded in a day.

In the capital state, the death rate per million continues to be the highest in the country and now stands at above 20.

In states where the disease is spreading fast, the test positivity rate is also surging rapidly, an analysis by the National Institute of Epidemiology under the Indian Council of Medical Research has shown.

In Maharashtra, the average test positivity rate in the last one week has been over 20 per cent while in Delhi this figure is above 18 per cent.

In Madhya Pradesh and Punjab on the other hand, the test positivity rate has come down in the last seven days as compared to figures earlier, indicating that the proportion of people testing positive has gone down significantly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India Coronavirus single day spike Maharashtra coronavirus
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp