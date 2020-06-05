Jaipur diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 05th June 2020

By Rajesh Asnani
Tiger cubs bring joy to wildlife lovers
For wildlife lovers, there is a good news. In Sariska, tigress MT-12 gave birth to two cubs, indicating the success of tiger relocation programme in Rajasthan. CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted the photographs of the cubs, saying that he was feeling “ecstatic” about the new arrivals. There are now six tigers in Mukundra Hills. The development will give boost to the Rajasthan government’s plan to introduce a Tiger Safari in Mukundra Hills situated near Bundi.

‘Swasth Mitra’ for a healthy Rajasthan
In the fight against Corona pandemic, Rajasthan has set an example for other states ranging from the ‘Bhilwara Model’ to its high recovery rate. Now, the desert state is now all set to experiment with a new program called ‘Nirogi Rajasthan’ to make the state health machinery more robust. Under this programme, every village and ward area will have workers — ‘Swasth Mitra’ —for which selection is already underway across the state. Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that in order to realize the concept of a healthy Rajasthan , the selection process of the ‘Health Friends’ has to be completed by a fixed date. He added after the selection in the villages, the process will begin in ward areas in all urban townships. This, Sharma hoped, would be helpful in checking the pandemic.

Special buses to Haridwar
After about 75 days, roadways buses started operating from Wednesday. At present, 800 buses will be operated on 270 routes. Apart from this, buses are also being run to Gurugram and Hissar in Haryana. Buses to Uttarakhand are being operated under special permission for submerge ashes of the dead in the Ganga. Due to the closure of buses to Haridwar, families of the deceased had to keep the remains at the cremation sites or were buried under the trees. It was an emotional moment for many of these families as they boarded buses to Haridwar.

Flying Kites to celebrate ‘Nirjala Ekadashi’
The lake city of Udaipur celebrated ‘Nirjala Ekadashi’ in a unique style on Tuesday as people flew kites despite the Covid worries in Rajasthan. The sky was filled with colourful kites. Messages were spread to take precaution against Corona. Kite flyer Abdul Qadir greeted the Corona warriors by flying a kite 10 ft long with the message of social distancing, hand wash and staying at home. Slogans like ‘Go Corona Go’ and ‘Jeetega India from Corona’ were written on kites. International kite flyer Suhail Ahmed had a huge kite which he flew from the rooftop of his home. The message was also about social distancing for keeping oneself safe from Covid.

