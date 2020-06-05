STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jodhpur cop kneels on man's neck for not wearing mask, reminds netizens of George Floyd case

Jodhpur Police Commissioner, Prafulla Kumar, says the comparision with the Floyd case is unfair and far-fetched, insisting that the cop was only trying to recover his phone which the man had snatched

Published: 05th June 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Jodhpur cops press man's kneck with knees for not wearing mask

A Jodhpur cop pressing a man's neck with his knee for not wearing a mask (Videograb)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In an incident reminiscent of the George Floyd murder case that has ignited huge 'Black Lives Matter' protests across the US, the police in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur was seen pinning down a man, with one of the cops kneeling on the man’s neck – exactly the way Floyd was killed.

The incident took place on Thursday when the man, identified as Mukesh Kumar Prajapat had stepped out without a mask and was caught by two police constables. This led to an argument between the two sides, which soon turned physical. Police officials say that Prajapat attacked the cops first who acted in self-defence.

Several videos of the incident have gone viral on social media where a cop can be seen kneeling on the man's neck.

However, police officials claim the man had not only turned abusive and attacked the cops but had even snatched the mobile of one of the constables. Jodhpur police authorities insist that the constable had acted purely in self-defence to prevent the man from attacking him.

After Unlock Phase 1 began from Monday, the police have been trying to enforce social distancing and wearing of masks in different areas of Jodhpur. This fracas happened in Chaupasani Housing Board locality when the police were asking people to wear masks before stepping out as has been made mandatory by the government due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Recalling the incident, Jodhpur Police Commissioner, Prafulla Kumar says, ''When Mukesh Prajapat was caught by the constables for not wearing a mask, he began slapping and hitting the policemen who had stopped him for violation of norms. Then the aggressive culprit even threatened to gouge the eyes of our cops and said he would kill them".

But Jodhpur Police Commissioner, Prafulla Kumar, says the comparison with the George Floyd case is unfair and far-fetched as the neck of the Jodhpur culprit was never pressed by the cops. "What is being shown as similar to the US case is actually the constable trying to retrieve his mobile from the culprit. There are several videos which show how Prajapat had hit our policemen but not even one where our constable is pressing his neck with his knee. If you see the entire video, it will be quite clear how the man had misbehaved and even beat our constables".

Police officials also point out that Prajapat is a habitual offender who had even attacked his own father last year and ruined his eyes. On the report of the cops from Pratap Nagar Thana an FIR has been registered and the man has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. 

Senior officials also say that if a policeman is thrashed while in uniform, then it is embarrassing for the entire society and there is a danger for police morale going down if 'culprits' are allowed to go scot-free through false outrage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
George Floyd death Jodhpur Police Minneapolis cops
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp