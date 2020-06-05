Marriage age for women under lens

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday formed a 10-member task force headed by veteran politician Jaya Jaitly to recommend among other things whether the legal age of marriage for women could be changed from the current 18 years.

Other members in the panel include Dr V K Paul, member (health) Niti Aayog, secretaries of higher education, school education, health, women and child development, legislative department apart from academicians Najma Akhtar, Vasudha Kamat and Dipti Shah. The terms of reference for the task force include examining the correlation of age of marriage and motherhood with health.