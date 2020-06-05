STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Prashant Kishor 'quite happy' to handle Punjab Congress poll campaign in 2022: CM Amarinder Singh

Singh said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has left it to him on roping in Kishor for strategising the party's poll campaign in the state.

Published: 05th June 2020 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab, Punjab CM, Amarinder Singh, Punjab government

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said poll strategist Prashant Kishor has told him that he would be "quite happy" in handling the election campaign of the Congress in Punjab for the 2022 assembly polls.

Singh said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has left it to him on roping in Kishor for strategising the party's poll campaign in the state.

"Kishor has said he would be quite happy to come and help," said Singh, amid media reports that Kishor had said no to handling the party's campaign in the state.

Kishor had handled the party's poll campaign in Punjab in the 2017 assembly polls.

"Before the COVID-19 (crisis), I met him (Kishor). I did ask him are you interested (for handling Punjab Congress campaign). He was very interested," said Singh while talking to the media in a video conference here.

The chief minister said he had even asked his party MLAs whether they want Kishor for the next assembly polls.

"Out of 80 MLAs, 55 said yes, they want him," said Singh.

The chief minister said he even asked the Congress chief regarding the matter and"she said she leaves the decision on him".

He reiterated his intention to contest the next assembly elections in the state but said the decision on leading the party rested with the Congress president.

 "Who will lead (2022 assembly elections) it will be decided by the Congress president," said Singh.

He said though he had initially termed the 2017 polls as his last election, he had subsequently, on the persuasion of his party colleagues, announced his decision to contest the 2022 elections, and there was no change in that stance.

To another question, the chief minister said Kishor had denied that he was in any talks with Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with regard to the 2022 assembly elections.

On media reports stating that Kishor had approached Sidhu to take him into the AAP, Singh said Kishor had said such a thing has never happened.

"These things unfortunately create confusion," said Singh.

"Sidhu is very much part of our party and he is in touch with our leadership in Delhi," he said.

Describing Kishor as a "family member", the chief minister said he had ruled out any association with either Sidhu or the AAP, contrary to speculation in the media.

There was speculation in the media that Kishor was in touch with Sidhu and asked him to join the AAP.

In response to another question, the chief minister said Sidhu or any other Congress member who had any concerns on any issue could come and talk to him.

Investigations into the Bargari and other sacrilege cases were in progress but "we cannot just put people behind bars without following the due process of law," he said, referring to Sidhu's purported critical remarks on the issue.

Many challans have been presented in the Bargari case but the state government cannot interfere in the work of the courts, he added.

Sidhu had last year resigned as minister after he was stripped off key portfolios in the cabinet reshuffle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Prashant Kishor Congress Punjab
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp