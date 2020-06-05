STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Saudi-returnee falls to death at Bihar quarantine centre, suicide suspected

The officer said before the incident, family members of the deceased had called on him and upon their departure, Vicky had been desperate to go home, which is about 200 km from here.

Published: 05th June 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

GAYA (Bihar): A 30-year-old man who had recently returned from abroad by a flight under the Vande Bharat Mission was on Friday found dead at the quarantine facility where he was lodged upon arrival, police said.

The deceased, Vicky, was a resident of Gopalganj district.

He was lodged at Nigama monastery in Bodh Gaya since his return from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on June 3, Senior Superintendent of Police (Gaya) Rajiv Mishra said.

"His death has been caused by a fall from the roof of the monastery, which had been converted into a quarantine centre. Preliminary investigations suggest that he was in a state of mental distress and committed suicide," the SSP said.

The officer said before the incident, family members of the deceased had called on him and upon their departure, Vicky had been desperate to go home, which is about 200 km from here.

The stranded Indians brought back as part of the Vande Bharat Mission have to undergo a mandatory, seven-day institutional quarantine before heading home.

Officials in the district administration said TrueNat test reports of the deceased were negative (for COVID-19), a reason why his sample was not sent for a more detailed examination to ascertain his coronavirus status.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Divisional Commissioner of Gaya, Asangaba Chuba AO has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged suicide, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp