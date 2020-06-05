These are the new dates for Civil Services examination as released by UPSC
It also said that the UPSC Personality Tests for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 for remaining candidates will be resumed from July 20.
Published: 05th June 2020 06:10 PM | Last Updated: 05th June 2020 06:10 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the revised date for examinations.
"This year's Civil Services Examination for Preliminary and Mains will be held on October 4 and January 8 respectively," reads the UPSC notice.
It also said that the UPSC Personality Tests for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 for remaining candidates will be resumed from July 20.
The candidates will be informed individually by the Commission.