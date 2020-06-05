STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three women sold and raped, NSW asks UP Police to take action

The trio had to take cover among migrant labourers along the UP-Rajasthan border after being allegedly sold and raped.

Published: 05th June 2020 08:43 PM

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to look into the horrific ordeals faced by three women from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, who had to take cover among migrant labourers along the UP-Rajasthan border after being allegedly sold and raped.

According to a media report, sold and raped many times, three women from Hazaribagh, including a teenager, walked for three days along with migrant labourers across the UP-Rajasthan border and stayed in a jungle to take cover from their rapists.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, the NCW has written to the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, directing that the matter be investigated thoroughly and the commission be apprised about the action taken at the earliest.

"The commission strongly condemns this brutal and horrific incident and reiterates that no woman should ever have to go through the kind of agony and harassment faced by these survivors," the NCW said in a statement.


