STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

World Environment Day: PM Narendra Modi urges people to preserve planet's rich biodiversity

He also shared a clip from his last 'Mann Ki Baat' programme where he mentioned about conservation of rainwater and protecting the rich diversity of nature.

Published: 05th June 2020 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens to ensure that the flora and fauna thrive and take a pledge to preserve our planet's rich biodiversity.

"On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet's rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations," the Prime Minister tweeted.

He also shared a clip from his last 'Mann Ki Baat' program where he mentioned about conservation of rainwater and protecting the rich diversity of nature.

"On June 5, the entire world will celebrate 'World Environment Day'. The theme for this year's 'World Environment Day' is bio-diversity. This theme is especially pertinent in the current circumstances. During lockdown in the last few weeks the pace of life may have slowed down a bit but it has also given us an opportunity to introspect upon the rich diversity of nature or biodiversity around us," the Prime Minister had said.

"Much of the avian fauna had sort of disappeared due to sound and air pollution, and now after years people can once again listen to their melodic chirping in their homes," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that water conservation, in particular the conservation of rainwater, is essential and exhorted everyone to strive for saving rainwater in the upcoming monsoons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi World Environment Day
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp