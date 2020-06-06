STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Air India opens bookings for phase-3 flights under Vande Bharat Mission, faces 'overwhelming' demand

Many travellers vented their ire on social media, stating that Air India's website did not function properly during the first few hours of opening when most of the flights got sold out.

Published: 06th June 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Air India flights

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India on Friday opened bookings for around 300 flights to various countries including the USA and the UK under phase-3 of the Vande Bharat Mission that resulted in "overwhelming" demand from travellers as the national carrier got six crore hits on its website during the first two hours of opening the bookings.

Many travellers vented their ire on social media, stating that Air India's website did not function properly during the first few hours of opening when most of the flights got sold out.

The national carrier opened its bookings at 5 PM and it posted the following on Twitter at 6.08 PM on Friday: "Demand for seats from India on flights planned under Mission Vande Bharat-3 is overwhelming. Sectors/ Flights are being opened in a systematic manner for booking, on the website."

In response, a passenger named Vicky Ravi tweeted, "I've been trying to book flights for the last one hour, ur website crashed. Please kindly help me with the booking".

Another passenger named Mandeep Kaur said the website is "very slow and the system is crashing".

Many other passengers had similar complains about the overwhelmed booking system of the national carrier.

Air India will operate around 300 flights to Europe, Australia, Canada, the USA, the UK and Africa between June 10 and July 1 during phase 3 of Vande Bharat Mission.

The national carrier posted at 8.

20 PM on Friday on Twitter: "Bookings for select destinations in the USA, Canada, UK & Europe etc under Phase3 of #MissionVandeBharat opened at 5pm today. Around 60 million hits received till 7 pm on our website & 1700 seats sold through the website alone in 2 hrs. Bookings continue & tickets are being issued."

In response, a passenger named Sarath Medasani said on Twitter: "What is the use @airindiain when your website is taking 10 mins from page to page navigation. This is not 2G time, the world is evolving using technologies but you guys are still stuck at olden times.(sic)"

Another passenger named Navaneet Kumar responded: "Can you also project the number of misses? As people are getting frustrated of @airindiain service? What will you do with 60M hits if your system can process only 1700 requests in 2 hr window? " While scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months, scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express started operating international flights from May 7 onwards to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad.

The first phase was from May 7 to May 16, following which the second phase began.

Between May 7 and June 1, Air India group has operated a total 423 inbound international flights under the mission, bringing 58,867 Indian citizens back to the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Air India Vande Bharat Mission
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp