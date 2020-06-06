Amid India-China border standoff, ITBP engages twin commands along LAC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the standoff between the armies of India and China, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the mountain trained paramilitary force, has operationalised its newly sanctioned twin commands in Chandigarh and Guwahati that supervise the deployment of its troops along the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Sources in Union Home Ministry say that the operationalisation of the two commands was expedited in view of the tension between the two countries.

According to the order issued by ITBP headquarters “an imperative need” was felt “to make these establishments functional immediately.”

The two commands will be headed by an Additional Director General (ADG) rank officer, equivalent to a Lt Gen in the Army. The 90,000 personnel-strong ITBP recently added to its strength in the areas bordering China, where it is deployed.