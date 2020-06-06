STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSF head constable uses service weapon to shoot himself dead in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

According to BSF officials, the 49-year-old BSF head constable identified as Suresh Kumar shot himself dead with his AK47 service weapon around 200 meters away from Sangam camp.

Published: 06th June 2020 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

He committed suicide while returning to the camp this morning, officials said.  (Representatioanl Image)

By ANI

KANKER: A head constable of 157th battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon near Sangam camp in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning, BSF officials said.

According to BSF officials, the 49-year-old BSF head constable identified as Suresh Kumar shot himself dead with his AK47 service weapon around 200 meters away from Sangam camp at around 4:30 am this morning.

Suresh Kumar, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, died on the spot, officials said.

BSF officials said that Kumar had left the camp last night with E Company of the 157th battalion for an ambush between Ghoda village and Dokometa area.

He committed suicide while returning to the camp this morning, officials said. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

