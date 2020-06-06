STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Clinically stable' COVID-19 patients should be allowed to use mobile phones in hospitals: Bengal doctors' body

The doctors' body recommended a fixed schedule of video-conference to enable patient parties to communicate with the patients.

Published: 06th June 2020 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Mobile

For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A section of government doctors in West Bengal has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to allow use of mobile phones by non-critical COVID-19 patients in their wards to ease their mental stress and permit family members of those who died of the disease to pay their last respects.

The Association of Health Service Doctors has made a representation to the chief minister, saying that if a patient is "clinically stable", the person should be allowed to use mobile handsets in the ward.

Referring to the cremation of COVID-19 victims at an isolated place in the absence of family members, the association said the near ones of deceased should not be denied to pay their last respects.

"The close ones of the deceased should be granted permission to be present during the funeral," the association's general secretary Manas Gumta said in the letter.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal health department has decided to allow relatives of a person who died due to coronavirus infection to see the body after following certain protocols.

Family members of coronavirus victims are not handed over the bodies and also not allowed to see it.

However, in the changed norm also, relatives will not get the body and the last rites will be performed by local civic authorities, a health department official said, adding that the new system will begin soon.

The doctors' body also recommended a fixed schedule of video-conference to enable patient members to communicate with their loved ones.

A simple mechanism should be developed for the daily update of the patients' health condition in case of unavailability of mobile phones in COVID-19 wards, the organisation said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West bengal coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp