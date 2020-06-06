COVID-19: 2,436 new positive cases in Maharashtra, more than five lakh in quarantine

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra reported 2,436 new coronavirus patients on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the state to 80,229, a health department statement said.

139 COVID-19 patients died during the day, taking the death toll to 2,849.

Out of 139 deaths on Friday, 93 were reported from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including 54 from Mumbai city.

As many as 1,475 patients were discharged after recovery from hospitals in the state, taking the number of recovered patients till now to 35,156.

So far 5,22,946 people have been tested for the virus.

There are 42,224 active patients in Maharashtra at present.

Twenty-seven of the 139 deaths which were recorded on Friday took place in the last two days, while 112 deaths took place between April 21 to June 2, the statement said.

Of 112 deaths, 41 were from Mumbai, it added.

There are 83 labs which are conducting tests for COVID-19 in the state.

The number of containment zones is 3,479.

5,45,947 people are in home quarantine while 30,291 are in institutional quarantine.

State capital Mumbai accounts for 46,080 coronavirus cases and 1,519 deaths.

The larger MMR has recorded 60,604 cases and 1,903 deaths.

Pune city has recorded 7,877 cases and 364 deaths, Solapur city 1,132 cases and 88 deaths, Aurangabad city 1,735 cases and 88 deaths, Malegaon city 777 cases and 66 deaths, the statement said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra: Positive cases 80,229, new cases 2,436, recoveries 35,156, deaths 2,849, active cases 42,224 and people tested 5,22, 946.

A total of 5,60,303 persons are in quarantine currently in Maharashtra for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, said state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday.

A release quoted the minister as saying that the state had so far reported 80,229 positive cases, and 2,849 people have died of the infection.

As per the statement, police issued 4,53,477 passes for essential services since the lockdown was imposed in March.

Deshmukh said 1,22,772 offences were registered and 23,827 people were arrested between March 22 to June 4, and fines to the tune of Rs 6.42 crore were recovered.

There were 258 incidents of assaults on policemen and 838 people were held in this connection, Deshmukh added.

He said 31 policemen, including 19 from Mumbai, have died of the infection so far, while 195 officers and 1,304 staff of the force have been infected with the virus and were undergoing treatment at present.