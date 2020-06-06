STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Amarnath Yatra 2020 to begin on July 21 till August 3

This was stated by the officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) that manages the affairs of the Yatra to the cave shrine situated at 3,880 metres above the sea level in J&K's Anantnag dist

Published: 06th June 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Amarnath Yatra

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAMMU: This year's annual Amarnath Yatra to the Himalayan cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir will be of 15 days duration beginning on July 21 and ending on August 3.

This was stated by the officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) that manages the affairs of the Yatra to the cave shrine situated at 3,880 metres above the sea level in J&K's Anantnag district.

The 'Pratham Puja' for the Yatra was held here on Friday. The duration of the Yatra has been cut short this time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Except for the Sadhus, only pilgrims below 55 years of age will be allowed. All those undertaking the Yatra must possess COVID negative certificates.

"The pilgrims will be cross-checked for the virus before they are allowed to undertake the Yatra on entry into J&K", an official of the SASB said.

All the pilgrims will have to register themselves online for the Yatra except the Sadhus.

It has also be decided that the 'Aarti' performed at the cave shrine in morning and evening during the 15 days will be telecast live for devotees across the country.

Officials said because of the non-availability of local labourers and the difficulties in maintaining the track from the base camp to the cave shrine, Yatra 2020 will be performed by using helicopters from Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district to the cave shrine.

Yatra 2020 will only be undertaken through the north Kashmir Baltal route.

"No pilgrim will be allowed to undertake this year's Yatra through the Pahalgam route", officials said.

Yatra 2020 will conclude on August 3 on Shravan Purnima which coincides with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amarnath Yatra 2020
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp