STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In U-turn, Bombay High Court lets airlines fill up middle seats as well amid COVID-19 crisis

The court’s ruling comes days after the DGCA on May 31 directed airlines to keep the middle seats empty to the maximum possible extent to maintain social distancing aboard.

Published: 06th June 2020 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers wearing PPE ket arrive at the Indira Gandhi International airport during the first day of resuming of domestic flights after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a U-turn, the Bombay High Court on Friday allowed airlines to let passengers occupy the middle seats in flights.

The court’s ruling comes days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on May 31 directed airlines to keep the middle seats empty to the maximum possible extent to maintain social distancing aboard.

“Flight operators shall allow passengers to occupy the middle seat strictly in compliance with the circular dated May 31, 2020 and all circulars and guidelines issued from time to time by the concerned authorities,” the court said.

The court was ruling on a plea filed by an Air India pilot Deven Kanani claiming that the airline was not following the safety precaution of keeping the middle seats vacant.

The court had earlier, in May, asked the airline to keep the middle seats vacant.

Friday’s order comes after the court took note of a report by an expert panel of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The committee, under the chairmanship of the civil aviation secretary, submitted a note to a division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and S P Tavade hearing a petition filed by Air India pilot Deven Kanani, who claimed the airline was not keeping middle seats vacant in flights bringing back stranded persons to India.

The court had, on Thursday, asked the committee, set up to review public health care protocols for air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, if coronavirus can be transmitted by mere touch of a person who is a carrier.

The committee, in its note submitted to the court on Friday, said novel coronavirus virus can be transmitted by touch only under certain circumstances like when an infected person's droplets from nose or mouth (coughing or sneezing) come in contact with a surface or clothes and another person comes in contact with the surface and then touches his or her nose, eyes or mouth.

"If an infected person merely touches a non-infected person the virus will not be transmitted. The transmission has to take place through droplets carrying the virus and ultimately the same reaching mouth, nose or eyes of the other person," the note said.

The committee also said if passengers wear protective gear, mask and face shield provided by airlines, then it would decrease the risk of spread of the coronavirus.

Kanani in his plea claimed Air India was violating the guidelines laid down in a March 23 circular issued by the Centre.

Air India had informed court last week that the March 23 circular was superseded with a new circular issued by the government on May 22.

As per the airline, the new circular does not say the middle seat needs to be kept empty.

The high court last week noted that a cursory glance at the May 22 circular showed it applied only to domestic flights and not 'Vande Bharat' international flights operated by Air India.

The court had then directed Air India and DGCA to clarify their stand.

Air India later approached the Supreme Court which, while allowing the national carrier to keep operating its scheduled flights with middle seats filled till June 5, observed that the government should be more worried about the health of citizens than the health of commercial airlines.

The high court on Friday extended the apex court relief to Air India to book middle seats for Vande Bharat flights till it passes its order in the petition.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Bombay High Court DGCA
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp