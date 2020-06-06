India sixth worst-hit nation by COVID-19, surpasses Italy with an infection tally of over two lakh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With 294 new COVID-19 related deaths registered in a day—the highest death tally for a 24 hour period—India has already lost 6,642 lives to the pandemic so far.

The country as on Saturday morning had a total of 2,36,657 confirmed coronavirus cases of which 1,15,942 are active cases with 9,887 cases—another highest tally of cases for the day—reported on Friday.

India, according to a global COVID-19 dashboard maintained by US’s John Hopkins University, became the sixth worst-hit country in the pandemic when it overtook Italy in terms of total confirmed cases.

Only US, Brazil, Russia, the UK and Spain are now ahead of India.

In the country, the overall deaths have been particularly high in Maharashtra and Delhi and these two states accounted for 139 and 58 more deaths that were recorded on Friday.

In Maharashtra over 2,000 cases are getting confirmed every day with 2,436 new cases getting added only in a day while in Delhi and Tamil Nadu, too, have confirmed more than 1,300 cases each in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra now has 80,229 confirmed cases—with 35156 recovered patients. The state has seen 2,710 COVID-19 deaths as of now.

In Tamil Nadu which has 28,694 confirmed cases, a total of 232 patients have succumbed to the infection and 12 deaths have been recorded in a day.

The infection-related mortalities also continue to be high in Gujarat which now has 19,094 cases. A total of 1,190 patients have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far with 35 deaths registered in 24 hours. At 6.2 per cent, Gujarat also has the highest COVID-19 case fatality rate in the country at present while the national average is 2.8 per cent.

In Delhi, on the other hand, which has the highest death per million at 30.2, the CFR, at 2.6 per cent, is slightly lower than the national CFR.

Cumulatively in the country which had a positivity rate of just above 4 till about 10 days back, this indicator has shot up to above 6 now with states like Maharashtra, Delhi and, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Bihar among others reporting significant jumps in positivity rate.

This indicator stands at above 20 in Maharashtra now which means that of 100 samples being tested, more than 20 are testing positive in the state.