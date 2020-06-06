Kolkata diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 06th June 2020 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 08:43 AM

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

Engineering institute not to take test
The Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur will assess students in the end-semester exams by factoring in their performance in the previous semesters and mid-semester exams. The decision was taken because the institute does not want students to come and give exams on paper during Covid-19 pandemic and also some students do not have access to internet connectivity. Fifty percent weightage in theory papers will be given based on the Semester Grade Point Average (SGPA) of the previous semesters. The best performance in the semesters will be taken into account.

Ramakrishna Math to reopen from June 15
The global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission at Belur in Howrah will be open to devotees from June 15. Before that, all arrangements will be made to ensure social distancing norms are followed and neither visitors nor monks are exposed to any risk of contracting Covid-19. “Visitors and devotees are eager to resume their visits to pay respect physically at the holy shrines of Sri Ramakrishna, Sri Ma Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda at Belur Math. It is utmost priority to ensure that such visits, which will allow presence of multiple persons at one place, do not pose a threat to the health and well-being of visitors,’’ said an official of the Math and Mission. The Math has a huge following all over the globe and is frequented by thousands of visitors on a daily basis.

CICSE seeks pre-board test marks
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) asked its affiliated schools for the ICSE pre-board test marks of all candidates who are appearing in Class X board exams. The schools will have to provide the marks of all subjects for which the candidates had been registered to appear for the ICSE exams this year. According to a notice issued by Gerry Arathoon, the chief executive and secretary of the CISCE. The Council sought the marks because it has started collating the  marks for reference and statistical reasons. Copies of the notice were sent to all ICSE schools on last Thursday.

Removal of old, defunct cables begins
More than 10 km of dud cables were removed from posts on a stretch of Harish Mukherjee Road in south Kolkata on Thursday. Cables will be removed from other parts of the city shortly, said Multi-System Operators and broadband service providers. The push came at a meeting on Tuesday between the operators and Firhad Hakim, chairman of the Kolkata civic body’s board of administrators. Hakim had a stern message to the operators for removing the defunct cables as soon as possible. Old cables have been dangling from posts for years. Civic officials have blamed the weight of cables for the large count of electric poles uprooted by Cyclone Amphan.

pranab mondal
Our correspondent in West Bengal
pranabm@newindianexpress.com

