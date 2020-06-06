STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka Gandhi raps UP government for not releasing state Congress chief

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government for the continued incarceration of UPCC chief Ajay Lallu, saying he has been targeted for serving the people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lallu has been in judicial custody since May 21 following his arrest for alleged forgery of documents of buses his party had arranged for ferrying stranded migrant workers.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the party will continue to protest against "this repression" through 'Seva Satyagraha' by serving people.

"Mahatma Gandhi has taught us that oppressors will stop you from doing good work.

But, you should steadfastly commit yourself to the call of duty in the spirit of Satyagrah.

"UP Congress President Ajay Lallu has been jailed for serving the people.

"We are opposing this repression by way of service to the people, Seva Satyagraha," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress general secretary also attached a video which showed Lallu distributing food and masks to the poor and also how he was arrested.

She also used the hashtag "UP seeks release of Ajay Lallu".

On May 20, after a standoff between the state government and the Congress over the party's offer to run 1,000 buses to ferry migrant labourers, Lallu was arrested twice in Agra.

He was first held for sitting on a dharna against the Yogi Adityanath administration for not granting permission for the buses to ply.

Though he was granted bail by an Agra court and released, he was arrested soon after in connection with another case filed in Lucknow regarding the alleged forgery of documents of buses.

He was later denied bail by the court.

