Two Vistara pilots test COVID-19 positive after flight simulator training

While domestic flight operations have begun in India from May 25, scheduled international flights continue to remain suspended.

Published: 06th June 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Vistara

Vistara (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two Vistara pilots have tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing flight simulator training, the airline said on Saturday.

"Two of our pilots on returning to duty, unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing some flight simulator training. As part of our contact tracing efforts, we immediately placed all the direct and secondary contacts in home-quarantine," a Vistara spokesperson said.

Pilots who were in direct contact with these two pilots were sent for RT-PCR COVID-19 test, the spokesperson said, adding, "So far, the results for some of the pilots have been found negative while others are still pending."

The Vistara spokesperson said: "The simulator training centre has been duly informed to carry out the necessary sanitisation, disinfection and other laid down guidelines as stipulated by the authorities."

"Vistara is extending all possible support to the two infected pilots and continues to make every effort for the health and safety of its staff and customers that they serve," the spokesperson added.

India on Saturday went past Italy to become the sixth worst-hit nation by COVID-19, with the country registering a record single-day spike of 9,887 cases which pushed the nationwide tally to 2,36,657.

The country's COVID-19 death toll stood at 6,642.

