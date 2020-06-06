STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Whisky bottles fiasco: Entire MHA media unit transferred to other government departments

The new team of MHA spokespersons will now be led by senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Nitin D Wakankar.

Published: 06th June 2020 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Almost the entire media team of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was transferred from the strategic ministry to other government departments on Friday, a week after the official MHA Facebook page put up pictures of whisky bottles along with photos of NDRF rescue efforts in Bengal during cyclone Amphan. The reason for reshuffling was not known immediately.

The new team of MHA spokespersons will now be led by senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Nitin D Wakankar, who became the media face of CBI when it was battling negative perception in the aftermath of a turf war between then-agency chief Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana.

Wakankar replaces Vasudha Gupta, who has been shifted to Director General of the fact check unit working under the Press Information Bureau. Both Gupta and Wakankar are DG rank officers. A 1989 batch IIS officer, Wakankar was working as DG at the Bureau of Outreach and Communications of the Press Information Bureau (PIB)

Before that, Wakankar served as spokesperson of the CBI besides having two stints as Deputy Press Secretary with Presidents APJ Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil.  He has also served as spokesperson of the Defence Ministry and also headed Mumbai region in various capacities during his career. IIS officers Rajkumar and Amandeep Yadav have been appointed as Additional Director General (ADG) and Assistant Director in the media wing of the MHA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Information Service Union Ministry of Home Affairs NDRF Nitin D Wakankar
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp