With 15 new coronavirus cases, Agra's total tally soars to 945

By IANS

AGRA: Agra recorded 48th death from Covid-19, while the total number of cases soared to a new high of 945.

However, district magistrate P.N. Singh said 811 patients had been discharged after recovery.

City administration is now focusing on densely populated areas, which will be thoroughly screened by health workers. The number of samples taken for testing has gone up to 14,531.

A set of guidelines has been issued for marriage halls. Serving of liquor and DJs will not be permitted at any cost.

In neighboring Mathura, with ten new cases, the total number has gone up to 106. Mainpuri's tally is 39 while Firozabad reported 304 cases so far, with 14 new cases and two deaths till late Friday evening.

Unlock-1 has increased the pressure on the police and the administrative machinery in the division's four districts. The number of cases in rural areas and smaller towns continue to remain an area of concern.