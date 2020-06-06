STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark

Amit Mohan Prasad said the number of active cases in the state was 3,927 and the number of those who have recovered and been discharged from hospitals was 5,908.

Published: 06th June 2020 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh now stands at 10,103 as on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The number of coronavirus positive cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 10,000-mark with 370 fresh cases reported on Saturday even as the number of casualties rose to 268.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 10,103 as on Saturday.

Principal secretary, health, Amit Mohan Prasad said the number of active cases in the state was 3,927 and the number of those who have recovered and been discharged from hospitals was 5,908.

So, far 268 people have lost their lives to coronavirus, Prasad said.

Prasad stressed on maintaining utmost vigil during the month of June saying it was most crucial since the migrants and others were returning to the state and there is a need to remain alert for checking the spread of the virus.

He asked the gram and mohalla nigrani committees to remain alert in ensuring that the migrants and others who have returned strictly follow home quarantine as per the protocol.

Warning that legal action will be taken against those violating home quarantine, Prasad said in such cases they will be put into administrative quarantine.

