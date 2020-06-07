STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Adherence to lockdown rules keeps Daman, Diu coronavirus-free

There are nearly 2.5 lakh industrial workers in Daman and Diu, which are also quite popular among tourists, the Union Territory's administrator Praful Patel said on Sunday.

Published: 07th June 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

For representational purposes (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

DAMAN: The Daman and Diu districts of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli have not reported any COVID-19 case so far, and the administration has attributed this to strict implementation of the lockdown orders and commitment of 'corona warriors'.

There are nearly 2.5 lakh industrial workers in Daman and Diu, which are also quite popular among tourists, the Union Territory's administrator Praful Patel said on Sunday.

Despite bordering Gujarat and being close to Maharashtra, two of the worst affected states, Daman and Diu have remained free of the viral disease so far because public followed the lockdown guidelines, he said.

While Dadra and Nagar Haveli has reported 19 COVID-19 cases, there has been no case so far in Daman and Diu.

"We have managed to achieve this success because our 'corona warriors' worked with full commitment. We succeeded in making people adhere to the lockdown for 75 days. We managed to have zero cases in Daman and Diu because people followed the lockdown with full commitment," Patel said.

However, authorities remain alert as the Union Territory lies close to Gujarat and Maharashtra.

According to the data provided by the health department of the Union Territory, as many as 17,965 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19, including 12,130 in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, 4,723 in Daman and 1,112 in Diu.

Of these, 19 samples from Dadra and Nagar Haveli have so far tested positive for coronavirus, but none from Daman and Diu, a health official said, adding that results of 1,039 samples are awaited.

As many as 6,026 people, including 3,444 in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, 977 in Daman, and 1,605 in Diu, were kept under quarantine and completed the mandatory period, he said.

As of now, 2,290 people are still under quarantine, the official added.

"We have collected samples of people with travel history, those showing symptoms, and also random samples as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines," the Union Territory's programme officer for communicable diseases Meghal Shah said.

"Travels were restricted during the lockdown, and we screened and collected samples of each and every person travelling to Daman, Diu or Silvassa. Now, with the lockdown being eased, people can enter the border through checkpost only with a valid e-pass," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Daman Diu Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp