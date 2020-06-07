STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CRPF jawan succumbs to COVID-19; 11th death in paramilitary forces

This is the third death due to COVID-19 in CRPF, which has about 3.25 lakh personnel, and 11th among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), or the paramilitary forces.

Published: 07th June 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

A CRPF personnel wearing a facemask stands guard during a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar

Representational Image. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old Central Reserve Police Force jawan suffering from cancer has succumbed to COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths due to the disease in the country's largest paramilitary force to three, officials said on Sunday.

They said the jawan, a constable of the 141st battalion, died at a hospital here on Friday.

The jawan was under treatment for oropharyngeal cancer since April and was later found infected with the novel coronavirus that claimed his life, the officials said.

This is the third death due to COVID-19 in CRPF, which has about 3.25 lakh personnel, and 11th among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), or the paramilitary forces.

The Central Industrial Security Force has reported four deaths, the Border Security Force two and the Sashastra Seema Bal and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police one each.

The CAPFs, according to the latest data, had over 1,550 coronavirus cases, out of which more than 1,100 have recovered.

These forces, with a combined strength of about 10 lakh, are deployed in a variety of roles in internal security and border guarding domains under the Union Home Ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CRPF jawan CRPF coronavirus death coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp