Drunk Jharkhand man, depressed over wife abandoning him, inserts mobile charger cables in urinary tract

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Doctors at a Dumka Hospital removed two mobile phone chargers from a man's urinary tract which he inserted there deliberately as he was depressed over his wife abandoning him.

The surgeons, who performed the hour-long operation on Thursday, stated that the patient inserted the cables in his penile urethra in an inebriated condition around three months back.

According to Managing Director of Bharti Hospital in Dumka, Amita Rakshit, the man visited the hospital complaining of severe abdomen pain. On examining him and taking his X-ray, cable-like objects were found inside in his urinary bladder, she said.

“There was no point in delaying and the doctors decided to operate on him as soon as possible. He was operated on the same day and two mobile phone chargers were removed from his bladder,” said Rakshit. Had it remained inside his bladder, he could have lost his life as the chargers had started accumulating deposits on the bladder causing a blockage of the urinary path, she added.

“Dr Sunil Kumar, who performed the surgery told that had the chargers remained in the body for a longer time, it could have damaged his kidneys and also caused cancer,” said Rakshit.

The Managing Director further added that he did not face any problem in urination, but later he started feeling pain which became unbearable with time. He was reluctant to tell anything to others as he was ashamed of it, she said.

“The man also had gone to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi earlier, but came back without treatment due to some unknown reasons,” said Rakshit.

“The doctor told that the man might not have faced any problem initially, as there was still space to pass urine smoothly. Later, deposits started accumulating in the wire, which started blocking the urine path that caused the pain. If it had remained in the body for a longer time, it could have damaged his kidneys and also caused cancer,” said the Managing Director of Bharti Hospital.

Psychological experts, however, called it an act of acute psychosis where a person under stress loses the sense of what he is doing and performs an act without thinking about its consequences.

If he was drunk then it is related to substance abuse and logic failed him. "Probably in a drunken state, he might have precipitated psychosis as well because of which he resorted to this act,” said Senior Resident Doctor at Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences (RINPAS) Dr Siddharth Sinha.

It may be recalled that last week, Assam saw a similar incident when a 30-year-old man who had visited Dr Wallil Islam at a private hospital in Guwahati complaining about severe abdomen pain after having accidentally swallowed a mobile headphone.

However, during the surgery, the doctor failed to detect the cord in the gastrointestinal tract, prompting him to get an X-ray done. He was surprised when the report revealed the cord’s presence in the patient’s urinary bladder. And it was not a mobile headphone but a mobile phone charger cord.