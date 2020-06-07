Five militants killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Shopian district

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Five militants were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence official said.

"Five terrorists have been eliminated in operation Reban in Shopian," defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said. He said that good drills ensured no collateral damage took place during the operation.

A police official said the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of Shopian, in South Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fired at a search party of the forces, who retaliated. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.