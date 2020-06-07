STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Highest single-day spike for third-day in West Bengal with 449 cases, 13 dies of COVID-19

Of the 13, seven were from the metropolis, three from neighboring North 24 Parganas, two from Howrah and one from Darjeeling, the department said in its bulletin.

Published: 07th June 2020 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker checks the temperature of a migrant labour in West Bengal’s Nadia on Wednesday

A health worker checks the temperature of a migrant labour in West Bengal’s Nadia on Wednesday | PTI

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal witnessed the highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Sunday, with 449 people testing positive for the infection in 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 8,187, the health department said.

At least 13 people died of the disease during the period, raising the death toll to 324, it said.

Of the 13, seven were from the metropolis, three from neighboring North 24 Parganas, two from Howrah and one from Darjeeling, the department said in its bulletin.

Earlier, 72 coronavirus-afflicted people had died in the state due to comorbidities, and COVID-19 in those cases was 'incidental', the bulletin maintained.

Altogether 184 people were discharged from different hospitals in the state since Saturday evening, taking the number of recoveries to 3,303.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state currently stands at 4,488. As many as 9,786 samples were tested for the disease in the last 24 hours.

The total number of such clinical examinations in the state rose to 2,71,074.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp